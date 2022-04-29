Have you ever stopped in the Colonial House Restaurant and Bar in Rapid City? If you have, you know that they pride themselves on good old West River hospitality. From the electric decor steeped in nostalgia to the people who greet you, seat you and then feed you, this is one place that has mastered what it takes to help you feel right at home. Never been to the Colonial House Restaurant and Bar? We stopped by to share the experience and why you’ll want to add this to your go-to list.

If you’re looking for a locally owned restaurant near you in the Black Hills of South Dakota look no further than the Colonial House Restaurant and Bar. They have a large assortment of meals that are sure to get your mouth watering whether it’s Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner. They also have Dine-In, Carry-Out, Curbside and Delivery options. Don’t forget the local craft brews from the 605 and surrounding area, a selection of wines and liquors and their Bakery is known for the Original CH-Caramel Rolls, great pies, a variety of breads, bars, pastries, and desserts. Don’t say we didn’t warn you about needing to put the Colonial House Restaurant & Bar at the top of your To-Go list! You’ll find them at 2315 Mount Rushmore Road in Rapid City. You can check out their complete menu online at colonialhousernb.com.