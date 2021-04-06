The Billie Sutton Leadership Institute’s Rural POWER applications are open

Leadership can mean a lot of different things, especially when you look at what that might mean in different parts of South Dakota. What tomorrow’s leaders deal with in many of our rural communities can be vastly different than what leaders in more urban environments face. That’s where today’s guests come in.
We’re joined by Billie Sutton, and Kayla Bucknell. They’re here today with the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute. It’s a program which has set its sights on powering rural South Dakota through servant leadership and community building.