Quick! Think back to where you were ten years ago. Were you happy, healthy and wise? For most of us, the answer is “No.” Maybe we didn’t know enough about how to get healthy. Or how to stay that way for the next ten years. And like most of us, you probably put off that healthier living for another day. I mean, c’mon, you were ten years younger then–you had nothing but time ahead of you. Fast forward ten years and the person joining us on set today is here to say, there’s still time to do better. Dana Anthony is a certified health coach with Profile Plan. She stopped by to share the wisdom of a lifestyle plan that has been gaining the experience and lessons of the past ten years to develop a plan that will work. And 10 years from now, you’re going to be glad you started when you did.

Reasons why you need a health coach

Reasons why you need a health coach

Are you ready to get started on your lifestyle change? Start now by scheduling your free health consultation with a certified health coach. Simply go online at profileplan.com. With 64 locations across the US, you’re certain to find a Profile near you. If you’d rather do your consultation virtually, that’s also a great option that is available. During your consultation, you will be matched with an easy-to-follow, custom nutrition plan based on your preferences, dietary restrictions, medical conditions, and goals. Get started on Profile today.

Now is the perfect time to find a certified health coach online or in-person to get matched with a custom meal plan, discuss your health and weight loss goals and learn how Profile can help you. Simply go online or stop by in person at one of the 3 Sioux Falls locations. It’s your first step to start building a custom plan that will give you life-changing results!