The benefits of adopting an adult pet

When it comes to expanding your family, a pet probably seems like a “puuur-fect” idea. How can you know that getting puppy or kitten is the right choice for you? Have you ever thought of adopting a pet that is a bit older? Perhaps an elderly dog or cat? One that is a bit more chill, and may have some training already. Michelle Seten is a foster pet parent and volunteer with Almost Home Canine Rescue. She tells us about the trials and triumphs of adopting an adult animal.

