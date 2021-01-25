The benefits of adopting an adult pet

Let's be honest, we've been in quarantine for nearly a year, and it's likely that we're all experiencing a bit of cabin fever. From not being able to see your extended circle and avoiding large public gatherings. It's for sure been a time.

Luckily, we've got a week's worth of ideas that can help break up the monotony of staying at home. All week long we are showing you a few ideas that we have that'll bust your cabin fever.

We're kicking the week of ideas off today, with a very special cardboard fort.