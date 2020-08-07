The 605 Summer Classic: Spaced out beer tasting and local music

Summer usually means drinks on patios, warm nights, and outdoor concerts. Only the pandemic has caused many early summer events to be cancelled or postponed. Now, some are pushing ahead while doing their part to keep people safe. The 605 Summer Classic usually happens in June, but due to the pandemic it’s been moved to this weekend. The publisher of 605 magazine, Alana Snyder, is here with us to fill us in on the big event and give us a sneak peek at some of the brews that will be available at the event.

The 605 Summer Classic takes place Saturday at Cherapa Place from 12-4 PM. Find out more on their Facebook event page here.

Listen to a preview of one of the 605 Summer Classic bands: Tenenbaums.