Pick your favorite theater experience: How many actors made up the cast? Chances are it was more than you’ll find in the cast of “The 39 Steps”. It’s a show that features only four actors, yet it also has parts for 80, that’s 8-0, 80 characters! Robin Byrne is the Executive & Artistic Director of The Premiere Playhouse, and Jake Cox makes up 25% of the cast-that’s one in four. Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” recently opened at the Orpheum Theater and they stopped by to fill us in on the show that’s been described as a spy thriller meets a Monty Python production.

Remaining show times for “The 39 Steps”