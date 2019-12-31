Ten things we loved on KELOLAND Living in 2019

Just kidding. Ten isn’t enough.

From the practical jokes that our ops team played on us to having the opportunity to visit communities across KELOLAND, and even to segments filled with screaming while Brittany and Ashley ran for their lives from some seriously scary clowns, 2019 was a great year for KELOLAND Living. And as we conclude the year, we took some time to reflect on some of our favorite moments on the show.

Brittany and Ashley get pranked

The infamous “fart joke”. This clip of Ashley and Brittany getting punked by the fart machine their ops team hid on the couch is everything. From Brittany really thinking that Ashley was farting to Ashley’s side gaze over to the meteorologists across the room, it resulted in a LOT of laughter on the KELOLAND Living set.

All things Halloween, but especially the haunted house

Brittany and Ashley fear for their lives at the Jaycee’s Feargrounds

We will never forget time we filmed Ashley and Brittany as they made their way through the Jaycee’s Feargrounds. This was cohost bonding at its prime as Ashley and Brittany tried to save themselves by continuously trying to use each other as a human shield against scary clowns.

The first time Ashley tried to teach Brittany a DIY craft

DIY clear vinyl stadium bags

Of course since this is the year that Ashley joined us, we have to look back at t he first time Ashley and Brittany met . Before Ashley joined Brittany to cohost the show, she came on as a guest to teach Brittany how to make the clear vinyl bags that can be taken into event venues. Little did we know that this was just the beginning for these two.

Our Yankton community show

Ashley and Brittany enjoying yankton

Visiting other communities across KELOLAND always ranks at the top of our highlights. We spent two full days getting to know the community of Yankton but this facebook clip of Brittany and Ashley breaking bottles at The Icehouse was one of the highlights of our trip.

And city girl Ashley even got to drive a tractor!

Spending an entire day underground learning about science

Speaking of our adventures across KELOLAND, the trip that Brittany took to Lead, SD to visit the Sanford Underground Re search Facility was one of the coolest experiences in 2019.

Kitten yoga. Obviously.

Kitten yoga

Kittens? Adorable. Yoga? We love it. Kitten Yoga? That has to be the best way ever to get a little exercise in! And we have to love this segment for another reason too. It was the first segment that Ashley and Brittany did together as cohosts.

Jordy!

But of course we all know that its not kittens that have Brittany’s heart, but dogs. So of course having Jordy join us on take your dog to work day was a memorable day on set.

And of course Jordy had to stay and help us work.

Jordy at work

DIY Ponchos for Keep KELOLAND Warm

Ashley teaches Brittany to make a car seat poncho for those in need

Before joining us at KELO, most of Ashley’s career has been spent working in community development and non profits so finding opportunities to keep helping the community through KELOLAND Living is one of her favorite things. The idea for these DIY Ponchos was hatched while Ashley was handing out coats at one of the Keep KELOLAND Warm distributions and she realized that there was a real shortage of warm clothing for babies. She got together with a group of her friends and their kids and they made 25 car seat ponchos to hand out at the final coat distribution. They were all claimed within the first 15 minutes. A step-by-step tutorial along with a digital extra on how to sew on the hood and a downloadable pattern are all available in the article.

Sanford International

Ashley and Brittany at the Sanford International Golf Tournament

We had so much fun covering the Sanford International tournament. From learning about the different events happening throughout the tournament, to seeing the final tournament preps with the pros , and even getting a look at the VIP experience in Club Cambria – it was a week filled with fun.

Having the best guests ever

Not everything we shoot makes it onto the show. Sometimes some of our favorite things happen behind the scenes and thankfully most of the time our cameras are still rolling. That is how we got this amazing clip of Dr. John Berdahl flawlessly rapping to Ice Ice Baby. This was our most watched facebook clip of the year.

Trying to interview someone after working out

Ashley trying Pound

2019 brought a steep learning curve to Ashley as she learned the TV hosting ropes in front of all of you to see. And one of the best lessons she learned: always interview the guest before you do an insanely hard workout and are so out of breath that you can’t talk. Nonetheless, this Pound segment was definitely a fun one.

Brittany’s infamous protein pancakes

Brittany successfully taught Ashley how to make her favorite protein pancakes, and Ashley LOVED them. Also this includes the best banana trick ever.

All the food. And we mean ALL the food.

One of the best parts of our job is getting to taste test EVERYTHING that is made on our show!

All the times our associate producer, Kayla, joined us on the show

AP, Kayla Burnside

You can catch Kayla on our show every Thursday as she brings us the Weeke end what’s happening report but we also love it when she comes on to show us things like her favorite Banana Nice Cream.

Getting dunked for a cause

The time Brittany was a trooper and sat in the dunk tank at the Hungry Hearts Fundraiser. Also the time that Ashley demonstrated how bad she is at throwing a ball.

And while there were MANY more wonderful moments on KELOLAND Living in 2019, we will leave you here with some of the best fails. “See” you in 2020!