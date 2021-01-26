Teeing you up on the latest from Sioux Falls Golf

If you play golf, chances are you spent most of the 2020 season playing the game at your local course and discovering just how special playing on your home links can be. Now, with a new year underway, and light appearing at the end of the pandemic tunnel, you’re probably not alone in looking to plan out your 2021 golf season. Cat Clark is with Sioux Falls Golf, the group that manages Prairie Green, Elmwood and Kuehn Park Golf Course in Sioux Falls. He says the combination of last year’s pandemic limits and this year’s cabin fever, could mean more people will be eyeing your favorite golf day and tee time, so you shouldn’t waste anytime getting in on the great deal they have going for a 2021 season golf pass.

With three convenient locations spread throughout Sioux Falls, you’ll save time and money while playing the best courses in the city. Sioux Falls Golf’s wide variety of passes, rates and programs are designed to let golfers choose the programs and the rates that best fit their needs and budgets. In addition, they offer great discounts for seniors, young adults, youth and weekday-only players. Find out more on their website at siouxfallsgolf.com.



And we have a special offer from Sioux Falls Golf. From now until Sunday, January 31st, you can receive 15% off any season pass for the 2021 golf season with Sioux Falls Golf. You can purchase your passes at either Prairie Green or Elmwood Golf Course. Or purchase online at siouxfallsgolf.com.