Now that we’ve gotten the formality of the first snowfall out of the way across KELOLAND, it’s time to start thinking warmer thoughts, if only to get us through the months ahead. So how about thinking about golf?



Truth be told, today’s guests never stop thinking about golf. Justin Arlt is the Market General Manager of Sioux Falls Golf and Cat Clark is the company’s Sales & Marketing Director.



They joined us to get you thinking about golf too, especially when it comes to your gift giving this year.

With three convenient locations spread throughout Sioux Falls, you know your golfer will find the perfect course for unlimited play with a 2023 Season Pass. Sioux Falls Golf’s season passes are now 15-percent off and come in a wide variety which allows golfers to choose the programs and the course that best fits their game. Find out more on their website at siouxfallsgolf.com.