Fishing has been a popular pastime for centuries, and it’s easy to see why. There’s something about the peacefulness of being out on the water, surrounded by nature, that draws people in. But what’s the real appeal of fishing?

Well, for our next guests, it’s the challenge. Hall of Fame Professional Angler, Ted Takasaki, and Seth Lubbers, a professional walleye fisherman know that fishing requires a certain level of skill and a lot of patience.

They also know that there’s nothing quite like the thrill of reeling in that big one. And it’s not just about casting a line in the water and waiting, so they’re also going to share a few tips with us today.

