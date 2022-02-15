Talk to anyone who practices meditation and you’ll learn tuning into your subconscious and tuning out the outer world can lead to peace of mind and new realizations to varying degrees. However, sitting in quiet and trying to focus doesn’t work for everyone. Owner of Thymes Gate, and intuitive, Jackie Bolstad stopped by to share a few tips on how we can begin to practice active meditation, which may be the answer for those of us who find it hard to sit still and just breathe.

Brittany Kaye and Jackie Bolstad on set