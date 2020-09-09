Taste of Sioux Falls wraps up a popular fundraiser to go

Every year, the best chefs in Sioux Falls show off their culinary art in the most tasteful event of the year to support Sioux Falls-own Sculpture Walk and the Arc of Dreams. Only this year, as with nearly everything else, plans have had to change. The popular fundraising event is going virtual and ticket holders will be taking the Taste of Sioux Falls To Go. Jim Mathis with Adwerks, is a Taste of Sioux Falls To Go volunteer. He’s joining us to tell us how the event is being re-framed. And, more importantly, how you can get tickets to pick up the ultimate doggie bag. And just to tempt your tastebuds for this year’s event, Chris Hanmer from CH Patisserie will be joining us a little to show us how he is making his sweet treats this year.
Get your tickets here.