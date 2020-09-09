Taste of Sioux Falls wraps up a popular fundraiser to go

If you are anything like us, it's not hard to get out to a big event and easily get turned around - especially when you consider how a venue like Minnehaha Country Club is transformed into the Sanford International Golf Tournament. Whether you are looking for your favorite golfer out on the course, or just trying to find the friend you want to meet out at the tournament, the Sanford International app will help you find your way…and so much more.

Because the Sanford International is the first major sporting event to allow spectators in the middle of the pandemic, spectators are encouraged to check out the COVID-19 Protocols and observe the recommendations at all times. All spectators are asked to check for a fever before heading to the tournament and review the CDC's guidelines regarding symptoms. In addition, temperatures will be taken before boarding shuttle buses and it is strongly recommended that you wear a face mask. In addition Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the course and everyone is encouraged to maintain six feet of social distance with people other than your family.