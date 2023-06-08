When someone you care about is aging, it can be difficult to watch them strive for independence while some day-to-day tasks become more difficult for them to complete as they grow older.

That’s why Bobby Jo Hamm founded Tandem Healthcare in Sisseton, South Dakota. Because she wanted to provide seniors with high quality care in the comfort of their own homes.

With almost three decades worth of long-term care experience, their staff includes registered nurses, certified medication aides, and certified nurse aides to best meet each of their clients’ individual needs–providing healthcare with more comfort.

At Tandem Healthcare, their team provides high-quality care in the comfort of your own home. Tandem’s certified staff members are trained to provide both skilled and unskilled services. Their mission is to provide their clients and their families with the highest level of senior care possible. You’ll find them at 1820 East South Dakota Highway 10 in Suite C in Sisseton. You can also email them with your questions at info@tandemhealthcareinc.com.