Tally-Ho Art Gallery created in memory of parents and their legacy of investing in the Brandon community

It’s not often that something your dad said outlives him–let alone becomes the inspiration for the title of a new business. Yet that’s exactly what happened for Lamont and Heather Hunt Taguchi, a brother and sister pair who left their homes in Los Angeles to come back to South Dakota to care for their aging parents. And though both their mom and dad have since passed on, they decided to pay tribute to their father’s favorite phrase and follow his legacy of investing in the Brandon community by setting up their business there.

Tally-Ho Art Gallery and DakotaKid Creations are located in Brandon, South Dakota at 515 North Splitrock Boulevard. You can find out more about the works they have on display on their Facebook page which can be found under @tallyhoartgallery.