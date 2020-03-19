Talking to your kids about coronavirus: tips from Sanford Pediatrics

As public conversations around covid-19 increase, your children may be worrying about themselves, their family, and friends getting ill with coronavirus. Dr. Joe Segeleon is the Vice President and Medical Officer for Sanford Health Pediatrics. He’s here to help with that conversation. Because, as we all know, Parents and other trusted adults can play an important role in helping kids make sense of what they hear in a way that is honest, accurate, and minimizes their anxiety or fear.

If you are experiencing a fever or cough, or think you might have COVID-19, call your doctor’s clinic or sign in to Sanford My Chart to schedule an e-visit. You’ll also find advice on visitor restrictions and what you need to know about the coronavirus on Sanford My Chart or their website at sanfordhealth.org.