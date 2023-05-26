We’ve all been there time and time again.. We get ready for a full day of work and now have something planned for the evening. What are we going to do about our makeup? Do we have to wash it off and start all over to make this transition?

Thankfully, Makeup Artist and Owner of Megan Bertsch Beauty, Megan Bertsch, joined us in the studio, along with her model Kristi Adams today. They were here to demonstrate ways we can refresh our makeup to take it from day to night without having to wash it all of.