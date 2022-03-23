Let’s admit it: It’s kind of a surprise when you first pull that wand out of a fresh tube of mascara. That is, unless it’s spelled out on the product label. Some wands are straight. Some are bent. Some have bristles. Some don’t. What you need to know now is that not every wand is created equal. So we asked professional make-up artist Angelique Verver to join us on the show today to explain why there are so many differences in the way we apply one product.

Decoding mascara wands