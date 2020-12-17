Taking The First Steps In An OrangeTheory Fitness Workout

It can be intimidating to try out a new workout class at a new place with an unfamiliar coach. OrangeTheory Fitness in Sioux Falls understands that one hundred percent. To help take away that fear, Brittany recently stopped by the studio to give you a better idea of what it looks like when you come for your first visit. You’ll see first hand how they go the extra mile to make sure you feel welcomed and prepared.

OrangeTheory Fitness combines three aspects of fitness into one workout: science, coaching, and technology. One can’t work without the other and at OrangeTheory these three work together to give you a great workout. The studio is located at 419 West 85th Street in Sioux Falls.



You can also call Orangetheory Fitness at 605-274-7700 for more information about how you can take advantage of their New Member Special: First time members workout twice for free. OrangeTheory Fitness’ trained coaches will be happy to tell you more.