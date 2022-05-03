Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but is there a right way to celebrate Mother’s Day? Or can we all just drop the guilt and say – a day celebrating us as moms should be spent doing whatever we want to do – without that guilt. Maybe it’s time for moms to take back mother’s day?





Marti Thompson and Lindsay Lundeby are both local mothers. They joined us today to talk about how just as motherhood and our roles as mothers are all unique, how we choose to spend a day that is supposed to be celebrating our roles as mothers, doesn’t have to match how everyone else thinks it should be. And how we don’t need the guilt trip being laid on the very moms we’re trying to celebrate.

Lindsay Lundeby and Marti Thompson sit down with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set