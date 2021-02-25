Take a trip through childhood favorites at the Washington Pavilion Storyland exhibit

Jenna Isaacson is Museum and Public Programs Manager at the Washington Pavilion. She’s here to tell us more about the Storyland exhibit that gives kids, and adults, a chance to take a trip through some childhood favorites.

With over 100 interactive exhibits, the Kirby Science Discovery Center offers an incredible array of fun and educational activities! You’ll find exhibits inside the Washington Pavilion at 301 South Main Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls. Exhibits are open 10am to 5pm Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm.. You can make reservations online at washingtonpavilion.org/timedadmission.

You can also call 605-367-6000 for more information. And a quick reminder that this is the last week to take advantage of the Washington Pavilion’s February membership special. Join for for only $1 and you can also experience an all-access pass to the Washington Pavilions museums and so much more. You can visit washingtonpavilion.org/membership for more information.