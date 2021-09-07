Take a look inside the newly renovated DakotaDome

As one of South Dakota’s most recognizable landmarks, the DakotaDome has been a cornerstone of Coyote athletics for decades. Only for the past two and a half years, the DakotaDome has been getting a makeover. Want to see the final result for yourself? Well, the wait is over because we’re about to take you inside for a preview of all you can expect to see at the ‘yotes football home open this weekend.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2021 USD Football Season. You can contact the Coyote Ticket Office directly by calling 605-677-5959. Their office hours are Monday through Friday 9 AM to 5 PM. You can also purchase tickets online at goyotes.com.