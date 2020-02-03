Take a look inside our new KELOLAND Living studio

Welcome to KELOLAND Living’s new home, affectionately called, “Studio B”. Along with our new look, we think you’ll also see a new attitude as we try out some exciting new elements. But that doesn’t mean that we are going to forget all about the hard work it took by so many people behind-the-scenes or the people who paved the way for us to be here today.

Take a look as we take a stroll down memory lane and show you around our new studio.

We want to say a huge “thank you” to the people you don’t see on KELOLAND Living every day, the people who really make this show possible. They’ve done demolition duty, heavy duty cleaning and some serious construction for the past seven weeks. Not to mention all of the weekend rehearsals as we have learned the new camera shots, adjusted the lighting and just gotten used to Studio B.

Thank you to:

Director, Nate Hanisch

Sound Engineer, Chad Konrad

Photographer and Editor, Josh Gates

Executive Producer, Jaine Andrews

Associate Producer, Kayla Burnside.

Without them we literally could not do this show!