New exercise equipment can add some excitement to your fitness routine, or even help motivate you to start your fitness journey. Kettlebells, which look a lot like cannonballs with handles, have become a popular strength training alternative to traditional barbells, dumbbells, and resistance machines. Corey Vasquez is the owner of Coast 2 Coast Athletic Club. He stopped by the studio with some kettlebells to share some exercises that we can add to our workout routine to change things up. And the best part? He says we can get a full body workout by just using these.

Tabata 5xs 20-10 workout routine to try:

-Kettlebell upright rows

-Kettlebell goblet squats

-Kettlebell swings

-Reverse lunges

-Weighted leg raises

-Weighted catapults