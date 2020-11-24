Swing into the holidays with Sioux Falls Golf

With winter looming just around the corner, that little thing called COVID, and all that social distancing we’re being asked to do, you could probably use some play time. Believe it or not, you could still get in a round of golf at Elmwood Golf Course in Sioux Falls this week. That might seem laughable, but look at that face, Sioux Falls Golf Sales and Marketing Manager, Cat Clark, doesn’t joke around when there’s a round of golf involved. In fact, the folks at Sioux Falls Golf are as serious about golf as you, or the golfer in your life. That’s why Cat’s here today to tee up a Black Friday golf deal that you don’t want to miss out on.

Sioux Falls Golf manages the three municipal courses in Sioux Falls: Elmwood, Kuehn Park and Prairie Green Golf Courses, although Elmwood Golf Course is the only course still open for the season. As long as weather permits, you can still get a tee time by calling the pro-shop at Elmwood at (605)367-7092.

Don’t forget Sioux Falls Golf’s great Black Friday Deal. The 15% off a season pass offer starts on Friday and continues through the weekend and Cyber Monday. You can find all the details online at SiouxFallsGolf.com. You’ll also find lots of other great gift ideas for the golfer in your life online. It will be Golf season again before you know it!