When we hear the stories of human trafficking impacting the lives of victims, it’s often through a female lens. And while female-identifying people do make up a large number of human trafficking’s victims, they are not alone. Male-presenting individuals are also often falling victim.



Becky Rassmusen is the executive director of Call to Freedom and Nathan Earl has been impacted by sex trafficking.



They joined us to talk about the often-unseen population of men who are being sex trafficked and the difficulties they face in getting help.

Nathan Earl, Becky Rassmussen and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set