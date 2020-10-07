Surviving domestic violence

October is domestic violence awareness month. And it’s a topic that carries a lot of weight. For many, it carries a weight of fear, and memories that many would rather leave un-talked about. Which is why this month is so important. Our guests know that better than most. Amy Carter is the operations director at Children’s Inn. And, Sara Kindvall is a survivor of domestic violence. They’re hear today to let us know what we need to look out for, not just this month, but every month to support victims and survivors of domestic abuse.
