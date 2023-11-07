When a child expresses a desire to dress as a gender different from the one they were assigned at birth, it can be a confusing and challenging time for parents.



It’s important to remember that every child is unique and should be allowed to express themselves in their own way.



But that doesn’t mean that as a parent, you shouldn’t also know how you want to express yourself should that conversation come up.



Susan Williams is a mother who found herself in just such a situation.



She agreed to share her experience with us in hopes that it will help other parents navigate what can be an uneasy topic for both parents and children.