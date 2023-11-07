As the first generation in their families to attend college, first-generation students face unique challenges, even before their first classes start.



For many, the college application process can be daunting, because they may lack the guidance and support that their peers, with college-educated parents, take for granted.



Marcella Prokop is the director of Access and Workforce Opportunity at Southeast Technical College, and she has seen these challenges affect first-generation students.



Damariz Castelan Simon is a first-generation college student who knows first-hand what challenges she faced in attaining higher education.



They joined us to tell us more about how those challenges can be met head on and about an event being held tomorrow to help address first gen students and their families overcome these obstacles without feeling like they have to go it alone.