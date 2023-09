With the national divorce rate hovering around 50%, chances are strong that most of us know someone who’s gone through a seperation or divorce. but how can we best support a friend who might be going through this painful, isolating time.



Today Krissie Benson stopped by the KELOLAND Studios, she’s a marriage counselor who helps couples navigate through separation and divorce every day.



She shared constructive ways to help a friend who might be calling it quits.