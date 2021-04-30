According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in eight couples has trouble getting or staying pregnant. Most of those couples must face the stigma of infertility alone, and in private. Yet, experts say talking openly about infertility can help shatter the stigma surrounding it and inspire healing for those going through similar struggles.
Our guests today are among those who have faced infertility issues. Chelsea Giedd is the owner of Chelsea’s Boutique in downtown Sioux Falls and Terra Koupal is a mother of twins.
They are openly talking about the issue in hopes of helping others who are walking the same path.
Support women struggling with infertility on Mother’s Day
