Support Veterans and their families this Veterans Day

We’re less than one week away from Veteran’s Day. A day set aside in 1954 to honor America’s veterans. Since then, the day has grown in celebrating these brave people every November 11. Yet, while vets are being celebrated, many still need your support.
Nikki Wajer is the airman and family program manager with the South Dakota Air National Guard.
She explains how we can offer support to local veterans, service members deployed overseas, and their families.
KELOLAND Media Group is honoring those who served with a special presentation – ‘Veterans Voices’ next Wednesday. Tune in to hear the stories and see the impact veterans are having in our communities. ‘Veterans Voices’ airs on Wednesday, November 11th AT 6:30 CT 5:30 Mountain time right here ON KELOLAND TV. Veterans Voices is sponsored by Sanford Health.
