Sioux Falls is quickly becoming a foodie destination. From the Italian and wine pairings of Mirabella to the sweet treats from Intoxibakes, you’re sure to find a new favorite food wherever you turn.



Jim Mathis is a Board Member with the Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk. He’s also a self-admitted foodie.



He joined us to tell us how you can get your fill of some of the best food in town while raising money at the annual Taste of Sioux Falls event.