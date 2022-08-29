Back to school means back to school for teachers too. One very important role in education is that of the substitute teacher. While it is often a thankless job, they provide teachers the ability to take the time out of the classroom that they need.



Jay Huizenga is a familiar face around KELOLAND and as our former general manager, he is especially loved around here.



He’s here to tell us why now that he is retired, he has become passionate about substitute teaching.

Criteria to become a substitute teacher in the Sioux Falls School District:

Bachelor’s Degree, Associates Degree, or postsecondary credits with 2-years of successful work experience OR high school diploma or GED with at least 5-years of successful work experience

Candidates without the education or work experience required above may qualify for substitute education assistant or Kids Inc Afterschool Program roles

Complete the online application

Be able to provide three positive personal/professional employment references with email addresses

Ability to pass a criminal background check

Acess to reliable transportation

Commitment to comply with guidelines provided during the paid Substitute Orientation

Substitute Teacher Pay:

Subs earn $160 per day

Subs that work in one of our “bonus” schools (Lowell, Hawthorne, Garfield, Anne Sullivan, Terry Redlin, Laura B. Anderson, Hayward, Cleveland, Horace Bann – Bridges) earn $175

Long term subs earn $190 per day



There are several substitute positions aside from classroom teaching including lunch subs, EA subs, etc.

Apply here: https://sf.tedk12.com/Hire/index.aspx