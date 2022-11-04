Veterans Day is just one week away. It’s held on the anniversary of the end of World War I to honor US veterans and victims of all wars.
Nicole Wajer is the manager for the Airmen and Family Program for the South Dakota Air National Guard.
She joined us to talk about how to support veterans right here in our community, and just how meaningful that support is to veterans and their families.
