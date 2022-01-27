One of the events that many people in KELOLAND have grown used to taking part in this time of year is the annual Mall Walk for LifeScape. Only, the past two years COVID has thrown a wrench in plans for the event, leaving organizers to pivot and get creative in order to keep this key fundraiser doing just that: Raising money for a very worthy cause. Julie Gehm, the director of communications with LifeScape; and Deana Kruger, who is the president of the LifeScape Ambassadors group stopped by the studio today to tell us more about how the MallWalk is going virtual for the second year in a row and how you can help make wishes possible for children and adults at LifeScape.

Visit lifescape.org for more details and to sign up.

Event Details