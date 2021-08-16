Support Emily’s Hope at the upcoming Poker Run & Classic Car Show

Two hundred and twenty three people die every day in the U.S. from overdose. It’s a startling statistic that for many of us is just a number which represents the crisis in this country that is the opioid epidemic.



Yet, for KELOLAND Media Group’s Anchor and Investigative Reporter, Angela Kennecke, there is a face that painfully represents that number–that of her own daughter, Emily. Emily died of fentanyl poisoning on May 16, 2018 at the age of 21.



And since that day, Angela together with her husband, Jeff Rink, have established Emily’s Hope, a charitable organization with a mission to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic, stop the stigma of addiction and help to offset the cost of treatment.



This year, for the third year in a row, the group is hosting a poker run with a very special group of bikers hitting the open road for this great cause. And if you don’t have a bike, don’t worry because there’s plenty of fun for everyone at this year’s event.

And don’t forget to vote for Jeff Rink at buildachopper.com to help him win the chance to collaborate on a bike designed for Emily’s Hope!

For more information go to emilyshope.foundation.