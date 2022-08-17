Four years ago, KELOLAND News anchor Angela Kennecke lost her oldest daughter, Emily Groth, to fentanyl poisoning. Since then, Angela’s mission has been to spread awareness in hopes that no other parents will have to suffer this kind of loss.



But Angela hasn’t been alone in her fight. She was joined today by Ron Keel, a musician who is donating his talents to the after party for this year’s Emily’s Hope Poker Run and Classic Car Show; and Ken Coyle, who first came up with the idea for the run, which is now one of the organization’s biggest fundraiser.



They joined us to let us know why the 2022 event promises to be even bigger and more fun than last year.

Click here for more information on Emily’s Hope Poker Run & Classic Car Show.

Sign up to volunteer at the event here!

EMILY’S HOPE POKER RUN & CLASSIC CAR SHOW

Saturday, August 27, 2022

10:00 AM 10:00 PM

J&L Harley-Davidson2601 W. 60th Street North, Sioux Falls, SD 57107

Emily’s Hope After Party details

Ken Coyle, Ron Keel & Angela Kennecke on the KELOLAND Living set with Ashley Thompson