We are fortunate to live in a community that loves to give back and this is often most evident during the holiday season. One organization, South Dakota Gives, has decided to take a step further by creating a day in which the entire state is asked to give back. Christina Oey, the development director of Feeding South Dakota and Suzie O’Meara, president of the Good Samaritan Society Foundation tell us all about South Dakota’s Day of Giving that takes place on December 3rd.