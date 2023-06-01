With so many worthy charities in KELOLAND, it can be difficult to choose where to make your investment, whether it’s with your dollars or with your time. Well, what if we told you that this weekend you are going to have the unique opportunity to choose from among 10 area non-profits as they work to better the lives of people in area communities.



Today’s guests are part of the effort being called, “The Human Race.” Fran Rice is the Executive Director of Health Connect of South Dakota, the organization leading the event; Elly Heckel is with Union Gospel Mission; and Josh Hayes is with the Faith Temple Food Giveaway program.



They joined us to tell us more about Saturday’s big event and how you can get involved in the effort to make a difference for ten very worthy charities.

Health Connect is a consumer health library and health and safety information clearinghouse, providing individuals, families and communities with up-to-date information regarding various health and safety challenges, as well as, helping identify resources available on a local and national level. Their offices are located at 2011 West 26th Street, Suite 203 in Sioux Falls. You can find out more about the health promotion resources they have available on their website at HealthConnectSD.org.

Registration is now open for the Human Race which starts at 9:00 Saturday morning. You can register online at RaceSignUp.org. When you register for either the 5K run or 1-mile walk, you will have the opportunity to select one of the ten nonprofit organizations which will receive 75% of your register fee.