Summer in KELOLAND is no joke. From the heat to the severe storms, it can sometimes feel a bit relentless. And even when there isn’t a threat of severe weather, we understand the importance of staying alert and prepared. Guest host Tom Roberts was joined by meteorologist Scot Mundt, who you might recognize from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center. Scot stepped out of the weather cave and into the KELOLAND Living set to help us better understand when and how we should prepare for these weather extremes.