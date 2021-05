It has been a sunny day in western KELOLAND, while it is mostly cloudy East of the Missouri River, with thickest clouds over Sioux Falls and the southeast. Some light rain showers have stream up I-29 from the south, though amounts have only reached a few hundredths of an inch.

Tonight we’ll have more clouds and showers move in from the south, with rainfall mostly likely east of the James River – and mainly in Iowa and Minnesota. There may be a bit of lightning as well. Overnight temperatures will be quite mild, around 60, with humidity in the air.