The warm days finally feel like they’re here to stay. Pair that with students being released from schools across KELOLAND getting out for the summer and it can only mean one thing: Summer vacation is about to be in full swing. While the kids in KELOLAND might be rejoicing about that, parents and caregivers may be thinking “How am I going to keep these kids entertained all summer?” The good news is you only have to listen to today’s guest to answer that question.

We were joined by the Recreation Program Coordinator with Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation, Eric Saathoff.

He stopped by to fill us in on how the Sioux Falls Parks & Rec team is working to make this summer one to remember.