If fishing in the dark is part of your summer vacation plans you’re not alone, but what about those that aren’t fully sure how to cast a line? Eric Saathoff is the Recreation Program Coordinator with The City of Sioux Falls Parks And Recreation Department. He stopped by to show us how we can cast a line into the perfect summer staycation thanks to Sioux Falls Parks & Rec.

Outdoor Opportunities with Sioux Falls Parks & Rec