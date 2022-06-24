We may have only 4 to 5 really good months to spend time in the great outdoors here in KELOLAND, so if you’re a savvy seeker of social fun you should waste no time finding the patio parties being hosted by Bin 201 this summer. Brittany Kaye recently stopped by to get a lesson in their signature cocktails with Bin 201’s lead mixologist and manager, Jesse Bearshield. she also got the chance to sit down with owners, Tim and Jamie Kant to find out why their patio is the place to be and all the new additions they’ve added.

Not only does Bin 201 have a great patio and signature cocktails, but they also have a wine selection that is second-to-none. You’ll find the fun any time of year at 201 East 11th Street in downtown Sioux Falls. If you want to know more about booking their event space, give Jamie a call at 605-271-6933. They’ve got specials every night of the week and you can find out more on their website at bin201sf.com.