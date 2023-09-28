In this next segment, we discuss the topic of suicide. If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts, you can call, text, or chat 988 and get connected with a trained professional.

If you are a South Dakotan who has lost a loved one to suicide, you can reach out to griefsupport@helplinecenter.org to learn about the different resources the Helpline Center has to offer.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people between the ages of 10 and 24. And while suicide can be a really hard subject to talk about, especially with kids, the truth is that the more we all talk about the signs and the risks of mental health distress, the more lives that can be saved. That’s especially true when the talk is peer-to-peer.



Carrie Jorgensen is a Program Manager with Lost&Found.



She’s joined us today to talk about how students can be equipped with the tools to build resiliency and learn about mental health for themselves and others.

