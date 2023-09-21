In this segment, we’ll be discussing the topic of suicide. If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts, you can call, text, or chat 988 and get connected with a trained professional.

If you are a South Dakotan who has lost a loved one to suicide, you can reach out to griefsupport@helplinecenter.org to learn about the different resources the Helpline Center has to offer.

The stigma and silence that surrounds suicide can have a devastating effect on people suffering from mental health issues. It’s not easy to navigate conversations about suicide. But the truth is, having these conversations, and knowing what to look and listen for, can be lifesaving.



Erik Muckey is the CEO of Lost&Found. He joined us to help us equip ourselves with tools for having important mental health conversations and to talk about why when it comes to mental health, language matters.

Let’s Talk About Mental Health Guide

