Suddenly without a paycheck? Triaging your budget during the pandemic

As with most of us, the coronavirus outbreak is forcing changes for the remainder of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra season. Yet, if you ask South Dakota Symphony Orchestra director, Delta David Gier, he would no doubt tell you that a life without music could make the days and weeks ahead even harder to bear. He's tells us how the symphony's season is being impacted and how you can still enjoy the music that was going to be performed.

