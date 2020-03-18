Breaking News
State says shortage of tests stops COVID-19 testing
1  of  5
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Life Church United Church of Canistota

Suddenly without a paycheck? Triaging your budget during the pandemic

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Many of us are worried about the rapid spread of Coronavirus. We are worried about the risks to our elderly parents and our immune compromised friends – we might even be worried about our own health. But for many people in KELOLAND, the fear extends past their health, and into their bank account. Travis Schuring, a financial planner with Edward Jones, joins us with some tips on how to cope with all of this financial uncertainty. He also has some advice on what to prioritize if you find yourself without a paycheck.

Stay up to date on all of the COVID-19 related resources and solutions covered on KELOLAND Living.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss