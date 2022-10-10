How many of your friends are working a side hustle? From selling storage containers to antimicrobial wash cloths, or cooking utensils you didn’t know you needed. Chances are you’ve been invited to a home party, or four, that have featured one product or another that they are selling. But how often has one of your friend’s kids been so creative that their side hustle started before their first hustle has even begun?

We decided it was time to introduce you to Hannah Hilgenberg of Sucré Creations.



Hannah’s candles are so popular that she’s opened up an Etsy shop and will also be at our KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts show this weekend, so you can smell what we’re smelling and loving, for yourself.

Behind the scenes on the KELOLAND Living set with Hannah Hilgenberg and Ashley Thompson

You can find Hannah at the Sucré Creations Booth at this weekend’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show. You’ll be able to take home some of these fragrant creations to fill out your girlfriend gift list, or purchase some for yourself for your next self-care day. You can also find Sucre Creations on Etsy, just search for Shop Sucre’ Creations to find Hannah’s shop.

Products from Sucré Creations