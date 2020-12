It is often through our own experiences that we find ways to serve those around us. That's what happened to Sydney Bartunek as she walked alongside her own father's health issues and discovered how much *movement made a difference to her own health and well-being. Now she is bringing that help to everyone through her organization, Move to Heal South Dakota, and as we head into Giving Tuesday tomorrow, today's Cutler Business Beat is focusing in on some ways you can be part of her movement.

Here is a list of organizations participating in Move to Heal classes for Giving Tuesday. Check them out!