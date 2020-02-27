Subscription boxes designed for quilters and crafters!

Quilting is popular: There are nearly 30 quilting guilds in South Dakota and nationwide, it’s a nearly 4-billion dollar industry. But emerging from the patchwork are quilters and quilts that break the stereotype you might have of little old ladies sitting around hand stitching bed coverings. Millennials are putting their own twist on such handwork and some are elevating it from craft to fine art. Kay Peterson with Kay Michelle tells us about longarm quilting and how you can begin crafting a keepsake to be cherished

If you’d like to get your hands a quilt or the materials to craft a quilt for yourself, you’ll find more information about Kay Michelle at the website KayMichelleOnline.com. You’ll also find Kay Michelle at their booth at the KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts Show on Friday, March 27th and Saturday, March 28th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall.

If you’re a crafter or artist with a product to sell and would be interested in having a booth of your own at our event. Contact Michelle Ust at must@KELOLAND.com.